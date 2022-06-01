Drying out tonight

Tonight: Showers and storms ending. Low 55.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 72.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms come to an end tonight. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday and dry, with highs in the low 70s and light breeze. The weather looks quiet on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the low 70s.
The weekend starts out cool, with highs only in the mid 60s on Saturday. Overnight lows Saturday night are expected to fall into the low 40s. Partly sunny and pleasant on Sunday, with highs returning to the low 70s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Rain returns on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers are possible on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s.