Drying out tonight

Tonight: Decrease in clouds Low 59.
Tomorrow: Morning clouds giving way to sunshine. High 78. Low 58.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. High 80
Evening clouds and sprinkles give way to partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. The humidity will begin to drop tonight, with lows in the upper 50s.
Morning clouds on Wednesday, with more sunshine in the afternoon. Less humid, with highs in the upper 70s. A passing shower is possible Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees The weekend is looking very nice and comfortable, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 70s.