Election Day Forecast

Tonight: Clear and seasonably cold. Low 32.
Tuesday morning: Sunny. Low 30s.
Tuesday afternoon: Sunny and breezy. Mid 40s.
Tuesday evening: Clear and chilly. Low 30s.
Much cooler weather will continue to move into Central New York over the next 24 hours, with continued clear skies and breezy conditions. The weather changes quite a bit this week, with warmer weather returning later in the week, heavy rain possible Friday, and much colder weather expected over the weekend.
Clear and cool tonight, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Breezy and sunny for Election Day and much cooler. Highs only in the mid 40s! Cold tomorrow night, with clear skies and overnight lows in the 20s. The weather starts to warm up again starting Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 50s. Warmer on Thursday and mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Veteran's Day looks warm, too, with highs in the upper 60s. Locally heavy rain is possible Friday night from the leftovers of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Much cooler weather is expected this weekend. A few passing showers are possible on Saturday, with highs in the low 5s. Chilly on Sunday, with cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. Cold on Monday, with highs only in the upper 30s.