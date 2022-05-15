Enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon

Tonight: Thunderstorms ending. Lunar eclipse around midnight.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Low 70s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Severe thunderstorms likely. Upper 70s.
Tomorrow Evening: Severe thunderstorm threat ends. Upper 50s.
This evening, isolated thunderstorms look to end as skies will gradually clear heading into tonight. The lunar eclipse cloud outlook is still cutting it close as the end of the front moves out of the area during the eclipse. Best case scenario skies clear out early. Worst case scenario is you might catch the tail end of the eclipse. It will be very humid tonight so the skies might be a little hazy.
Tomorrow is a StormTracker2 Alert Day for an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorm development. This doesn't happen too often in our area. The timing of the strongest storms looks to begin around 2 in the afternoon moving east through our area and reaching Eastern Otsego and Herkimer Counties between 3 and 4:00. The biggest concern is high winds, possible wind damage and power outages. Localized flooding is also a concern, as well as hail and lightning. Tornadoes are not likely, however an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.