Everything you need to know about the snow arriving Monday-Tuesday

We've been watching the potential for a decent wintery system develop for the past several days, and now that we are a day away, we want to give you all the information and all the possibilities of this event:
First off, most of CNY is under a winter storm watch which will more than likely be upgraded to at least an advisory by tomorrow morning. But what is to be expected?
Central New York will be sandwiched in between two centers of low pressure Monday-Tuesday, with one system stealing energy from the other:
This transfer of energy is what is the tricky part of this forecast, if the exchange happens sooner or later, it changes the outcome of snowfall totals for the area.
If the coastal low strengthens too quickly, lower-end snowfall totals are expected. If the transfer is slower, the inland low has more energy to lift air, and thus producing more snow for the area. So now that we covered the details, let's talk about timing:
The initial wave of snow looks to arrive Monday night between 8-10PM. Winds will slowly start to pick up then as well.
This is going to be a longer duration event, so don't expect to wake up with a bunch of snow Tuesday morning. In fact, there is a chance a dry slot develops at the tail edge of the leading snow band, but we aren't done with the snow just yet.
As mentioned prior, the transfer of energy from one low to the other is important here. The intensity of this second wave of snow depends on it. At this point, most model guidance is in agreement, and we are fairly confident in the second wave of snow still bringing decent accumulation as well. This looks to arrive by the late morning to early afternoon Tuesday.
After this wave though, snow showers gradually weaken throughout the evening.
Alright so how about impacts and the important question: How much snow are we expecting? Impacts will be mainly tricky travel, blowing snow from gusty winds. Due to the snowfall and winds, scattered power outages can't be ruled out either. All in all, we're looking at 4-8" for most of the area, and higher elevations could see even more. There is still some variability with the high and low end possibilities, but this is the most likely snowfall outcome from this event.