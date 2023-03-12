 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow moves across the
area on Monday, some rain could mix in for the valleys. The
snow then becomes heavy at times Monday evening through Tuesday.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible at times.
Northwest winds increase later Tuesday into Tuesday night which
may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Scattered power
outages are possible from a combination of the heavy snow and
gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Everything you need to know about the upcoming nor'easter

  • Updated
  • 0

After a nice late winter day this Sunday, weather begins to turn active later tonight all throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning from a nor'easter expected to move up the coast of the northeast US. We're going to give you the latest info, trends and impacts:

First off, this system is going to be a longer duration event, with the highest impacts overnight Monday and throughout Tuesday. Snow will start out lightly later tonight into Monday afternoon not from the nor'easter, but from a trough arriving from the west. Winds from the south will bring snow most likely to areas directly north of the Mohawk Valley (Northern Oneida and Central Herkimer Counties). The Mohawk Valley itself is likely to go above freezing during the day, so any snow that develops could melt into rain at least until temperatures begin to fall below freezing later Monday evening.

Snowfall rates will begin to increase Monday night as the nor'easter tracks off the coast of New England. This snow, due to forecasted temperatures, will be wet and dense, with higher elevations in the Catskill region seeing the most snow out of this. Snowfall becomes less widespread Tuesday but remains steady bringing more snow to areas directly *south* of the Mohawk Valley (higher elevations in Madison and Northern Otsego Counties). Snow will continue to linger through the remainder of Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning when most of it will come to an end.

How is the system trending as of Sunday evening? Here is the latest explainer of what is expected to happen: 

As the nor'easter hooks inland, there remains uncertainty with where a zone of deformation will form (snowfall rates upwards of 1-2" per hour). The latest trends have this zone over Herkimer and Otsego Counties, however the location of this band cannot be precisely forecast until the event begins so we will update with any shift in this zone.

What are the impacts of this for CNY? Tricky travel is expected, especially the morning hours on Tuesday. Scattered power outages are also a concern with the snow type being wet and dense, and sustained winds of 15-20 mph. Winds however don't look to seriously pick up until Tuesday night, and areas most likely affected will be higher elevations in the eastern part of our area (Otsego County and towards the Catskills).

Finally, how much snow could we expect? Given this is a longer duration event, we split up the snowfall forecast to give you a better idea of what to expect every day. 

Monday - Tuesday Morning

First map is just until Tuesday morning, notice the lower totals in the Mohawk Valley. This is due to the initial warmer temperatures cutting back on totals until the event turns to all-snow by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday Morning - Wednesday Morning

The second map carries more uncertainty as stated previously, isolating the zone of deformation is key to pinpointing the areas of highest totals, as well as how much snow falls due to upsloping as the nor'easter pushes east.

Updates will follow as the event unfolds.

Recommended for you