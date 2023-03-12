Everything you need to know about the upcoming nor'easter

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow moves across the area on Monday, some rain could mix in for the valleys. The snow then becomes heavy at times Monday evening through Tuesday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible at times. Northwest winds increase later Tuesday into Tuesday night which may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Scattered power outages are possible from a combination of the heavy snow and gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. &&