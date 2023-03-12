Everything you need to know about the upcoming nor'easter

After a nice late winter day this Sunday, weather begins to turn active later tonight all throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning from a nor'easter expected to move up the coast of the northeast US. We're going to give you the latest info, trends and impacts:
First off, this system is going to be a longer duration event, with the highest impacts overnight Monday and throughout Tuesday. Snow will start out lightly later tonight into Monday afternoon not from the nor'easter, but from a trough arriving from the west. Winds from the south will bring snow most likely to areas directly north of the Mohawk Valley (Northern Oneida and Central Herkimer Counties). The Mohawk Valley itself is likely to go above freezing during the day, so any snow that develops could melt into rain at least until temperatures begin to fall below freezing later Monday evening.
Snowfall rates will begin to increase Monday night as the nor'easter tracks off the coast of New England. This snow, due to forecasted temperatures, will be wet and dense, with higher elevations in the Catskill region seeing the most snow out of this. Snowfall becomes less widespread Tuesday but remains steady bringing more snow to areas directly *south* of the Mohawk Valley (higher elevations in Madison and Northern Otsego Counties). Snow will continue to linger through the remainder of Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning when most of it will come to an end.
How is the system trending as of Sunday evening? Here is the latest explainer of what is expected to happen:
As the nor'easter hooks inland, there remains uncertainty with where a zone of deformation will form (snowfall rates upwards of 1-2" per hour). The latest trends have this zone over Herkimer and Otsego Counties, however the location of this band cannot be precisely forecast until the event begins so we will update with any shift in this zone.
What are the impacts of this for CNY? Tricky travel is expected, especially the morning hours on Tuesday. Scattered power outages are also a concern with the snow type being wet and dense, and sustained winds of 15-20 mph. Winds however don't look to seriously pick up until Tuesday night, and areas most likely affected will be higher elevations in the eastern part of our area (Otsego County and towards the Catskills).
Finally, how much snow could we expect? Given this is a longer duration event, we split up the snowfall forecast to give you a better idea of what to expect every day.
First map is just until Tuesday morning, notice the lower totals in the Mohawk Valley. This is due to the initial warmer temperatures cutting back on totals until the event turns to all-snow by Tuesday morning.
The second map carries more uncertainty as stated previously, isolating the zone of deformation is key to pinpointing the areas of highest totals, as well as how much snow falls due to upsloping as the nor'easter pushes east.
Updates will follow as the event unfolds.