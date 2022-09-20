Fall arrives Thursday

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 50.
Wednesday morning: Patchy fog. Mid 50s.
Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny. Warm. Upper 70s.
Wednesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Low 70s.
A strong cold front arrives tomorrow night, producing the potential for strong storms. A big drop in the temperature follows for the remainder of the week.
Showers come to an end this evening. Mostly cloudy, with patchy fog overnight. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds give way to sunshine tomorrow. Warm, with highs in the upper 70s. A strong cold front arrives Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong storms before midnight. Turning cooler and windy overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.
Feeling like fall on Thursday, with cloudy skies, a few scattered showers, and highs only near 60. Chilly on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs only in the mid 50s. Some frost is possible in the outlying areas both Thursday and Friday nights. The weather slowly warms up as we head into the weekend, with highs back in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Rain looks to return late Sunday, lasting into Monday. Temperatures on Monday climb into the low 60s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with the chance of a rain shower. Highs near 60.