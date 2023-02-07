February thaw lingers through the week

Tonight: Cloudy with rain/snow showers. Low 32.
Wednesday morning: Mostly sunny. Low 20s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 38.
Wednesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Unsettled weather this evening as a weak cold front moves through. Rain and snow showers will linger into tonight, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Little snow accumulation is expected. Cloudy skies on Wednesday, with lingering snow showers in the morning. Little accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 30s.
Low pressure arrives on Thursday and brings a round of rain to Central New York. Rain may briefly start out as freezing rain in the morning and could bring slippery spots to the AM commute. Cloudy on Thursday afternoon, with highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Friday and dry, with highs in the low 40s. Saturday is trending dry and partly sunny, with highs in the low 30s. Dry on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Milder next Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s.