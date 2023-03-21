Feeling like spring this week

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 29.
Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and very mild. High 57.
Wednesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
A reminder that a statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 15th.
Feeling very spring like this week, with even warmer temperatures expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and mild, with highs in the upper 50s! Temperatures remain above freezing tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Rain returns on Thursday. Still mild, with highs in the mid 50s.
Partly sunny on Friday and cooler, with highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy and unsettled this weekend, with rain and snow showers. Breezy, too, with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 40s. Snow is possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s.