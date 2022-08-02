Few light showers across the region today

Morning: Mostly cloudy with few showers. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 78.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 60.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 68.
The weather turns unsettled today, with heat and humidity returning for the middle and end of the week. A cold front moves through earlier in the day. This brings a few scattered showers to the area, especially in the morning to early afternoon. A rumble of thunder is possible. Cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.
Pleasant tomorrow as high pressure arrives. Partly sunny, with highs in the mid 80s. Turning hot and humid on Thursday, with scattered thunderstorms possible late in the day. Highs in the low 90s. Widespread thunderstorms are expected on Friday as another cold front arrives. Highs in the low 80s. The weekend remains unsettled on Saturday and Sunday. A chance of thunderstorms remain for both Saturday and Sunday as heat and humidity build. Highs in the upper 80s.