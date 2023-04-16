Final day of above average temps this Sunday!

Fog has developed in the Southern Valleys this morning, however most of CNY is seeing lots of sun. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected today so it will be a beautiful day to spend time outside. Closer to sunset, small isolated pop-up showers could develop ahead of a cold front set to arrive by early Monday morning. A slight cool down is expected to start the workweek.
After initial rain showers with possibly a few rumbles of thunder, we briefly dry out as highs for Monday reach the upper 50s. Trailing the initial cold front however comes unsettled weather. Scattered rain showers for some areas by the evening as higher elevations if cold enough seeing some snow overnight. Tuesday's weather continues to remain unsettled with even cooler high temperatures. Lingering light rain/flurries possible throughout the day with generally overcast skies. 40s for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, and then a small warmup occurs towards the end of the workweek reaching the 50s and 60s by Friday.