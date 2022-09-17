Final weekend of summer is here!

Saturday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 50s.
Saturday Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. Lower 70s.
Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid-Upper 70s.
Sunday: Isolated shower/storm. Upper 70s.
After a cooler past couple of days, we warm up again for the final weekend of summer! Decreasing clouds throughout the day today, while we warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Humidity is on the rise as well as rainfall chances this weekend. Looking mostly dry today, however an isolated shower/storm is possible Sunday.
We start out the workweek on the rainy side, with scattered showers and storms Monday. Showers could linger on Tuesday before we have a short dry period of weather on Wednesday. Temperatures this week will remain slightly above average, however this warm period is short lived as well. We are still working out the timing, but a cold front is set to arrive roughly around Thursday, the first day of fall coincidentally. This will usher in much cooler temperatures. Early estimates for high temperatures next weekend only look to be in the mid 50s!