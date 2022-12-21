Flash freeze expected Friday

You've probably heard by now that a large storm is heading across the Country. This is expected to have a large impact on local travel on Friday as a flash freeze takes place. Let's take a closer look at what you can expect from this storm as it moves through Central New York.
Wintry mix Thursday
The weather remains dry until Thursday afternoon. Widespread snow is expected to arrive by the evening commute, producing a coating to inch of accumulation in and south of the Mohawk Valley. Hilltop locations could see 1-3" of accumulation before it turns to rain. A brief round of sleet and/or freezing rain is possible.
Heavy rain Thursday night and Friday
Snow turns to rain Thursday night as temperatures climb well above freezing. Friday will feel usually warm in the morning, with rain and temperatures in the 40s. A general 1-2" of rain is expected to fall before the cold front arrives early Friday afternoon. This is enough rainfall to cause some minor flooding, especially with the additional snow melt. If you have more than a foot of snow on your roof, it's worth clearing before this heavy rain arrives to relieve the weight.
Strong winds possible
Another element to this storm is the wind. Winds are expected to pick up throughout the day on Thursday, from the southeast between 15-25 mph. Wind gusts Thursday night could top 40 mph along higher elevations. The strongest winds are expected along the cold front that arrives Friday afternoon. This could bring wind gusts up to 50 mph as winds turn into the west. Some scattered power outages are possible. You'll want to tie down holiday decorations before the wind arrives.
Flash freeze Friday
A flash freeze is expected to occur early Friday afternoon as temperatures take a polar plunge. A flash freeze is a fast drop in temperature from above to below freezing. Any standing water is expected to turn to ice on untreated surfaces. The setup is one of the strongest ones we've seen in years. Here's a look at the timing of the onset of this across Central New York:
The flash freeze takes place while rain is changing to snow, so surfaces will not be dry. Also, the freeze happens quickly with both the drop in temperature and the strong wind. Unfortunately this combination of ingredients looks to cause widespread ice to form on roadways. This is the biggest concern for our local area. It's highly recommended that you stay off the roads while the flash freeze is occurring. Once roads are treated, conditions will improve. Be mindful of slippery sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots Friday night and Saturday.
Burst of snow and cold
A brief burst of snow is expected in the wake of this cold, though accumulations look to be minor at this point. Temperatures in the wake of the front look to drop into the teens and single digits by Friday evening. Cold weather lingers around into the weekend, with highs only in the teens on Saturday and low 20s on Christmas. Our area looks to avoid a very heavy lake effect snow event that looks to drop more than a foot of snow in Western and Northern New York.