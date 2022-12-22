Flash freeze Friday

Tonight: Widespread rain. Lower 40s.
Friday Morning: Widespread rain. Lower 40s.
Friday Afternoon: **Flash freeze**. Snow and windy. 20s.
Friday Evening: Bitter cold. 10s.
A large and powerful storm system sweeps across the country and impacts our local weather, too. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Friday due to the potential of a widespread and dangerous flash freeze.
Widespread snow changes to widespread rain tonight. Some slippery roads are possible for the evening commute, but this doesn't look to last long. Temperatures climb above freezing overnight into the 30s and 40s by daybreak. Winds pick up overnight, gusting from the southeast between 30-40 mph. Widespread rain continues Friday morning with temperatures in the 40s.
A powerful arctic front arrives in the middle of the day, bringing a massive drop in temperature along with very windy conditions. Peak wind gusts climb to 40-50 mph with scattered power outages possible. Temperatures drop from 40s to 20s in a few hours, causing a widespread flash freeze. It's expected to be very icy Friday afternoon and evening on untreated surfaces. Rain turns to snow, with a quick inch or two of accumulation. Travel is expected to be very difficult during Friday afternoon but will improve throughout the evening as snow comes to an end and roads get treated.
Windy and cold on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the teens on Saturday and low 20s on Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow is expected to fall in Western and Northern New York but it stays dry locally. Heavy lake effect snow is possible across the North Country on Christmas Night.
Dry and warming temperatures heading into next week.