Flood Watch in effect for CNY until 8PM

A flood watch is in effect for all of CNY until 8PM this evening, and until tomorrow morning for Herkimer County. Slow moving showers and storms could produce isolated excessive rainfall.
On the radar it is noted that the round of showers from a trough set to enter CNY this afternoon has developed a negative tilt which, due to the slow speed of these storms and now abundant moisture in the atmosphere, has increased the risk for excessive rainfall. A single thunderstorm in Oswego County has not moved for two hours.