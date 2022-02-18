Flooding in the area Friday morning

Heavy rain moved through Central New York last night along with excessive snow and ice melt. The possibility of ice jams were in the forecast due to melting of ice in rivers and streams. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for all of Central New York in effect until Friday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for a portion of Lewis County until 7:45 pm. Black River at Boonville remains a foot above it's flood stage Friday morning. It is expected to crest then fall below it's flood stage Friday evening. There is an ice jam due to the heavy rain and snow and ice melt. Flooding is occurring so take precaution and do not drive through flooded roadways.