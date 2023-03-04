Flurries linger on Sunday

Tonight: Drying out. Low 25.
Sunday morning: Cloudy. Mid 20s.
Sunday afternoon: Flurries. High 37
Sunday evening: Flurries. Mid 20s.
The showers clear out this evening, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s. A few lake effect flurries pick up for tomorrow, with little accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
It warms up a little bit more for Monday. Mostly cloudy with peaks of sun on Monday, with highs in the low 40s. Light snow returns Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy skies continue for the rest of the week, through Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 30s. Mixed showers are possible next Saturday as highs reach the upper 30s.