Fog settles in tonight

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog. Low 61.
Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 81.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s.
The weather looks to slowly improve tonight and tomorrow as low pressure departs the Northeast. A return to dry weather is expected thanks to high pressure moving in from the west. The next chance of widespread rain is Friday as the next cold front approaches from the west.
Showers continue this evening and tonight, becoming much less widespread after sunset. Watch out for patchy fog. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s. Clouds give way to sunshine on Wednesday. Pleasant, with highs near 80.
Partly sunny and pleasant again on Thursday. The chance of a pop up shower or storm is possible. Highs near 80. A cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. The weather looks pleasant this weekend. Partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday and seasonably warm, with highs near 80. Much warmer weather arrives on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.