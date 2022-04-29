Weekend forecast

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 27.
Saturday: Sunny and less windy. High 60. Low 32.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 69. Low 47.
Warmer temperatures and less wind on the way for the weekend.
Winds are expected to weaken this evening. Skies remain clear tonight, leading to another night below freezing. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s. Dry and sunny on Saturday, with less wind. Highs near 60. Another sunny day is expected Sunday, with just a few high clouds building in later in the day. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds are expected on Sunday.
The next chance of rain is Monday, with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. The weather dries out for Tuesday and warms up, with highs in the upper 60s. Another cold front arrives on Wednesday, bringing showers early, followed by breezy and cooler weather. Highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 50s.