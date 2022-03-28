Frigid night tonight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Frigid. Breezy. Low 13.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid teens.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Upper 20s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Low 20s.
Lake-effect snowfall will continue today in higher elevations, and briefly with little accumulation across Central New York until temperatures warm and wind no longer blows from the west. It is looking like a record is set today, as the high for the day in Utica was 19 degrees, beating the previous lowest high temperature recorded of 24 set back in 1966 for the 28th of March. Winds remain strong this evening, lessening throughout the night, however wind chills will still be frigid for tomorrow morning. As the arctic dip of the jet stream moves east, temperatures warm again slowly through the week.
Tuesday sees highs in the Upper 20s, winds calm by the night however wind chills will be in the low teens to single digits for the last time this week Tuesday night. Sunshine is expected throughout the day Tuesday as well. Mixed precipitation arrives Wednesday evening as a strong system moves north of our area. High of 42. A warm and rainy Thursday with a high of 60, thunderstorms possible later on in the day, and rain turns to snow Friday night as the first of April starts mild and cools by Saturday.