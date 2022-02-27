Frigid tonight and tomorrow morning

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Flurries. Breezy. Low 0.
Tomorrow Morning: Cold start. Breezy. Single digit temperatures.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 16.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Low teens.
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for Northern Herkimer and Lewis Counties until 7PM***
***WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect for Northern Oneida and Northern Herkimer Counties from 1AM Monday until 10AM Monday***
Snow squalls brought whiteout conditions across Central New York today, however as the tail end leaves the Southern Valleys, remaining snowfall will be in the North Country. Scattered flurries are possible south. Tonight winds will calm but remain breezy as wind chill advisories are in effect. Low of 0, however winds will bring most temperatures into the negatives. Tomorrow morning sees a cold start with single digit temperatures. An overall dry day Monday with partly cloudy skies throughout most of the day. High 16. Clouds begin to roll in Monday night as snow showers arrive on Tuesday. Some areas will be above freezing with temperatures in the mid 30s. Higher elevations will see increased snowfall as the Mohawk Valley could see mixed precipitation and rain.
Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 30s, and a cold front moving into the area Wednesday night could bring snowfall across most areas. Colder and windy on Thursday with highs in the low 20s in the morning, as colder temperatures move in later in the day.