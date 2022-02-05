Frigid tonight

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low -7
Tomorrow morning: Sunny. Single digits
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 25.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Low 20s.
Bundle up if you are heading out tonight. Temperatures look to drop into the single digits after sunset. Clear and cold tonight, with overnight lows between -5 to -15.
Mostly sunny on Sunday and not as cold in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. The weather looks pleasant on Monday. Partly sunny, with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 30s.
Light snow returns on Thursday. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Friday. Highs near 30. A few snow showers are possible on Saturday. Highs in the low 30s.