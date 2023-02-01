Frigid weather approaching Friday

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lake-effect snow north. Mid 10s.
Thursday Morning: Partly sunny. Lower 20s.
Thursday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 30s.
Thursday Night: Scattered snow showers arriving late. Lower 10s.
A pretty nice but chilly day for most of us today, however lake-effect clouds and snow are driving the weather north of the Mohawk Valley which continues into tonight. As we head into tomorrow, it looks to be a seasonably nice day with highs in the lower 30s and sunshine moving in by the afternoon. This will end abruptly however by tomorrow night.
Scattered snow showers will arrive ahead of arctic air plunging into NY overnight. Temperatures fall from the 20s by the late evening Thursday, down into the 10s, single digits, and possibly sub zero to start Friday. Now the really cold temperatures aren’t the biggest concern, but the wind chill. Most of Friday will feel below zero, with the coldest temperatures expected Friday night. Wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph will make temperatures feel between -15 and -30 for most of us, and higher elevations in the North Country as low as 40 below zero.
This surprisingly doesn’t last long though, we warm back up into the 30s by the end of the weekend and could reach the 40s by next week.