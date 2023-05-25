Frost advisories in effect for all of CNY this Thursday night

After a cool and sunny day, tonight we cool down quickly into the 30s. Because of that, frost advisories are in effect for all of CNY until 8AM Friday morning. This is looking to be one of, if not the last time we will see a frost advisory this spring. Temperatures will continue to warm up heading into Memorial Day Weekend, starting with highs in the low 70s for Friday, and the mid 70s for Saturday.
Highs will begin to creep into the 80s starting this coming Sunday and Memorial Day. Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the entire holiday weekend so it will be absolutely perfect to spend time outside. Temperatures following this weekend continue to trend above average, with highs looking to be in the low 80s with very low chances for rain Tuesday evening and Thursday evening.