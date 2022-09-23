Frost expected tonight for parts of Central New York

Tonight: Clear with patchy frost. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain developing. Low 60s.
A frost advisory is in effect for areas outside the Mohawk Valley tonight. Patchy frost is expected outside of the Mohawk Valley tonight, with overnight lows expected to drop into the low to mid 30s. If you want to extend the life of your garden, you'll want to cover frost sensitive plants or bring them indoors tonight.
Clear and cold tonight, with overnight lows in the 30s. Expect patchy frost in the outlying areas. Sunshine on Saturday, with a few fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow night and not as cold, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Cloudy on Sunday, with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
The weather pattern turns unsettled early next week as an area of low pressure moves in and stalls. This brings cooler than average weather, along with scattered showers throughout the first half of the week. Cloudy on Monday with rain. Highs near 60. Cloudy on Tuesday with showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Cloudy on Wednesday with morning showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Sunshine returns on Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s. Warmer weather expected on Friday, with sunshine and highs near 60.