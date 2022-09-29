Frost expected tonight

Tonight: Clear with patchy frost. Mid 30s.
Friday Morning: Sunny. Low 40s.
Friday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Friday Evening: Mostly clear. Low 50s.
A freeze warning is in effect tonight for Northern Herkimer, Hamilton, and Lewis Counties. A frost advisory is in effect tonight for the rest of Central New York.
A large dome of high pressure builds in from the west and brings clear skies and seasonably cooler temperatures. This high pressure system will also keep the rainfall from Hurricane Ian out of Central New York. This weather pattern looks to linger into early next week, keeping the weather generally dry and sunny.
Expect clear skies and a cold night ahead, with patchy frost by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s. Protect frost sensitive vegetation by cover it or bringing it indoors tonight. A beautiful finish to the work week, with mostly sunny skies on Friday. Highs in the low 60s. It turns mostly cloudy on Saturday due to the leftovers of Hurricane Ian. The rain and wind are expected to remain south of our region. High temperatures climb into the low 60s. Mostly sunny on Sunday and pleasant, with highs in the low 60s.
The weather next week looks quiet as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Mostly sunny on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s.