...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon and
Wednesday afternoon.

Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20
to 25 percent with west winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Wednesday will be much cooler than today, however relative
humidity values will once again fall below 30 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Frost expected Wednesday night

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 35.

Wednesday morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.

Wednesday afternoon: Sunny and windy. High 53.

Wednesday evening: Sunny. Cool. Mid 40s.

Skycast

*A freeze watch is in effect for all of Central New York for tomorrow night into Thursday morning*

Hazy skies today are once again caused by wildfire smoke from Western Canada. The smoke is high in the atmosphere and is not causing air quality issues. Look for more hazy skies throughout this week from the wildfires. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Cool, with patchy frost by morning. You'll want to cover or bring in sensitive plants. Overnight lows fall into the the mid 30s. Sunny and cool tomorrow, with highs only in the low 50s.

Widespread frost is expected Wednesday night, with overnight lows in the upper 20s. The weather warms up for the end of the week, with highs back in the low 60s on Thursday and into the low 70s by Friday. Our next chance for rain is Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. A shower is possible early Sunday, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.

