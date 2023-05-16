Frost expected Wednesday night

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 35.
Wednesday morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Sunny and windy. High 53.
Wednesday evening: Sunny. Cool. Mid 40s.
*A freeze watch is in effect for all of Central New York for tomorrow night into Thursday morning*
Hazy skies today are once again caused by wildfire smoke from Western Canada. The smoke is high in the atmosphere and is not causing air quality issues. Look for more hazy skies throughout this week from the wildfires. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Cool, with patchy frost by morning. You'll want to cover or bring in sensitive plants. Overnight lows fall into the the mid 30s. Sunny and cool tomorrow, with highs only in the low 50s.
Widespread frost is expected Wednesday night, with overnight lows in the upper 20s. The weather warms up for the end of the week, with highs back in the low 60s on Thursday and into the low 70s by Friday. Our next chance for rain is Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. A shower is possible early Sunday, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.