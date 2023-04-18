Gloomy and cool weather continues Tuesday

Morning: Cloudy with a mix of rain/snow showers. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Breezy. High 49.
Tonight: Cloudy with a mix of rain/snow showers. Low 40s.
The weather remains unsettled over today, with a return to a few snow showers at times. A mix of rain and snow showers early today, with little snow accumulation expected. Breezy and chilly, with highs in the upper 40s. Scattered rain showers continue through the afternoon, switching back over to a few snow showers this evening and tonight. A few snow showers possible early tomorrow, with a return to sunshine by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
The weather turns warmer later in the week, with a return to sunshine late Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s. Much warmer weather arrives on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A few late day showers and storms possible. Partly sunny and warm on Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms late. Highs near 70. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday. Much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. A passing shower is possible on Monday, with highs near 50.