Gloomy weather continues

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers, drizzle, and patchy fog. Low in the upper 50s.
Wednesday Morning: Lingering shower/sprinkle. Cloudy. Lower 60s.
Wednesday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.
Wednesday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Low pressure will linger in the Northeast, keeping our local weather cloudy and somewhat unsettled over the next 24 hours. This low is expected to lift east later in the week, allowing for the weather to clear out with a return to sunshine and warmer temperatures by the weekend.
Expect cloudy skies this evening, with patchy drizzle and fog. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s. The weather remains mostly cloudy tomorrow, with an occasional shower, especially in the morning. Highs climb into the low 70s. The weather looks to dry out and clear out on Thursday, with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Beautiful on Friday, with sunny skies and highs near 80. The weather over the weekend looks generally pleasant, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s. A little cooler on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s. The weather turns unsettled again early next week, with rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.