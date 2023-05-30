Gorgeous week ahead

Tonight: Clear. Low 53.
Wednesday morning: Sunny. Mid 60s.
Wednesday afternoon: Sunny. Very warm. High 86.
Wednesday evening: Sunny. Comfortable. Upper 70s.
The weather remains sunny and much warmer than average for the majority of the week. Clear skies and cooling off this evening, with temperatures falling quickly after sunset. Clear tonight, with overnight lows in the low 50s. Sunny on Wednesday and warming up quickly. A very warm afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s. It turns hot on Thursday, with sunny skies and highs near 90. It won't be as humid as a typical mid summer day.
A backdoor cold front drops in from the northeast late Friday, bringing the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. Still very warm, with highs in the upper 80s. The weekend is looking pleasant and not quite as hot. The weather does cool off on Saturday, with a few showers possible early in the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler weather is expected to settle in next week as low pressure brings a few much needed showers to our area by Tuesday.