Great mid-summer weekend ahead

Saturday Morning: Partly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Saturday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lower 70s.
Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mid 80s.
Today will be mostly dry with a few passing clouds. On the breezy side as well with winds between 10-15 mph. Today's highs in the mid 70s and relatively lower dew points aren't likely to last as humidity slowly rises throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Winds likely diminish tomorrow as well due to a high pressure building in from the west. The temperatures will continue to rise heading into Monday, as a south wind will carry heat and humdity into our area.
Our next chance of scattered showers, besides a few isolated sprinkles, looks to be late Monday night into Tuesday, as a cold front moves through the area. If these showers somehow break the heat and humidity, it isn't likely to last long. Heat continues to arrive over the rest of next week, and we are talking about possibly reaching the 90s again towards Thursday and Friday.