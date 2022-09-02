Great start to the Labor Day Weekend

Tonight: Pleasant. Increasing clouds. Lows falling into the upper 50s.
Saturday Morning: Partly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Saturday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 80s.
A very nice start to Labor Day Weekend! Plenty of sunshine today and very low humidity. This evening, expect the same with slightly increasing cloud cover from the west and possibly a nice sunset to end off this Friday. Clouds mixed with a little sunshine will be the story for Saturday. Increasing humidity and highs reaching the mid 80s. The morning and early afternoon will be dry, however rain chances will begin to increase with pop-up showers later on Saturday night. Sunday, a little less warm but we could see some pop-up showers/storms ahead of a cold front arriving on Monday.
Along with this Labor Day cold front, a low pressure system is moving in from the southwest. If this glides along the front, we could see a less of a chance of scattered storms and more of a chance of widespread showers. The positioning of this front is important, some model predictions have the front moving through faster, meaning less rain. We will continue to follow this rain system throughout the weekend.