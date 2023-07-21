Great weather this weekend!

Tonight: Showers end. Partly cloudy. Low 58.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, low humidity, very pleasant. High 79. Low 55.
Sunday: Sunny and warm. High 83. Low 59.
Superb summer weather is expected this weekend, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.
Scattered showers come to an end this evening, with partly cloudy skies tonight. Turning less humid and cooler, with lows in the upper 50s. The weather looks beautiful on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Cool on Saturday night, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. A gorgeous Sunday is expected, with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Sunny skies on Monday, with the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. Turning a little more humid, with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s. Turning warmer and more humid on Wednesday, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Hazy, hot, and humid, with highs near 90 on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday. Remaining hot, with highs near 90.