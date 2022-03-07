Gusty winds across the region; advisory in effect

Tonight: Rain turns to snow. Low 29.
Tomorrow morning: Snow showers. Low 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. High 36.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Low 30s.
***A wind advisory is in effect for Southern Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Madison, and Otsego counties from 6 PM this evening until 7 AM tomorrow***
Winds pick up this evening as a cold front moves through the region. Expect a brief round of heavy rain and gusty winds between 6-8 pm. Rain turns to snow tonight, with little snow accumulation expected. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s. Snow showers early Tuesday gives way to sunshine. Breezy and cold, with highs in the mid 30s.
A nor'easter is expected to pass south of CNY Wednesday, bringing our region mostly cloudy skies and maybe a rain or snow shower later in the day. Highs near 40. Sunshine on Thursday and seasonably cool, with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s.
We're keeping an eye on a potential storm for the weekend. This looks to bring snow and/or rain to the region and gusty winds. Highs on Saturday in the upper 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, with highs near 30. Not as cold on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s.