Gusty winds across the region; advisory in effect

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Oneida, western Madison, southeastern Cayuga, northern Cortland, southeastern Onondaga and northwestern Chenango Counties through 645 PM EST... At 557 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marcellus to Cascade. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Onondaga, Syracuse, De Witt, Sullivan, Oneida, Lenox, Pompey, Eaton, Chittenango and Canastota. This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81 between 13 and 16, and near 18. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH