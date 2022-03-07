 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Oneida,
western Madison, southeastern Cayuga, northern Cortland, southeastern
Onondaga and northwestern Chenango Counties through 645 PM EST...

At 557 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Marcellus to Cascade. Movement was east at
50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Onondaga, Syracuse, De Witt, Sullivan, Oneida, Lenox, Pompey, Eaton,
Chittenango and Canastota.

This includes the following highway exits...
New York Interstate 81 between 13 and 16, and near 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Gusty winds across the region; advisory in effect

Tonight: Rain turns to snow. Low 29.

Tomorrow morning: Snow showers. Low 20s.

Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. High 36.

Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Low 30s.

Wind advisory

***A wind advisory is in effect for Southern Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Madison, and Otsego counties from 6 PM this evening until 7 AM tomorrow***

Winds pick up this evening as a cold front moves through the region. Expect a brief round of heavy rain and gusty winds between 6-8 pm. Rain turns to snow tonight, with little snow accumulation expected. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s. Snow showers early Tuesday gives way to sunshine. Breezy and cold, with highs in the mid 30s.

A nor'easter is expected to pass south of CNY Wednesday, bringing our region mostly cloudy skies and maybe a rain or snow shower later in the day. Highs near 40. Sunshine on Thursday and seasonably cool, with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s.

We're keeping an eye on a potential storm for the weekend. This looks to bring snow and/or rain to the region and gusty winds. Highs on Saturday in the upper 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, with highs near 30. Not as cold on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s.

