Hazy and hot on Thursday and Friday

Tonight: Clear. Low 55.
Thursday morning: Sunny. Warming up quickly into the upper 60s.
Thursday afternoon: Hot and hazy. High 90.
Thursday evening: Sunny. Very warm. Low 80s.
Hot weather to finish the work week, with cooler weather returning by the weekend. A very pleasant evening in Central New York, with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Cooling off tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Hazy and hot on Thursday, with sunshine and highs near 90. It won't be quite as humid as a mid summer day, but stay hydrated if you plan on being outside for prolonged periods of time.
A backdoor cold front drops in from the northeast late Friday, bringing the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. Still very warm, with highs in the upper 80s. The weekend is looking pleasant and not quite as hot. The weather does cool off on Saturday, with a few showers possible early in the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler weather is expected to settle in next week as low pressure brings a few much needed showers to our area by Monday and Tuesday.