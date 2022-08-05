Hazy hot and humid this Friday, a few isolated storms are possible

Tonight: Isolated storms. Mid 60s.
Saturday Morning: Patchy fog possible. Lower 70s.
Saturday Afternoon: Isolated storms possible. Upper 80s.
Saturday Evening: Isolated storms possible. Lower 80s.
Today has easily been hazy hot and humid, especially this evening. Isolated pop-up storms will provide much needed heavy rainfall to only very local areas, and these wont bring much relief in terms of heat and humidity throughout the weekend. Isolated to scattered storms will be the story throughout the weekend, with some areas remaining completely dry without a drop of rain. Although the rain chances are widespread, the rainfall itself will be localized. We are not expecting a widespread rainfall event for the near future.
A cold front arrives Tuesday of next week, moving very slow due to a blocking high pressure system north of our area. The heat and humidity will likely break following the front late Tuesday and into Wednesday.