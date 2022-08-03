Hazy, hot, and humid weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly clear. Mild and muggy. Low 68.
Thursday morning: Partly sunny. Mid 70s.
Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. A few thunderstorms possible. High 92.
Evening: Scattered storms possible. Low 80s.
A heat advisory is in effect for Southern Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Madison, Southern Fulton, and Montgomery Counties from 11 am Thursday to 8 pm Thursday.
Hazy, hot, and very humid weather settles in and sticks around heading into the end of the week. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies. Warmer, with overnight lows only in the mid to upper 60s. Hazy, hot, and very humid tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and highs near 90. The heat index is expected to peak in the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. Drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon hours
The weather turns unsettled as we head into the end of the week and weekend. Widespread thunderstorms are expected on Friday as another cold front arrives. Highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny, very warm, and humid on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s. A few pop up storms are possible in the afternoon. Remaining very humid and very warm on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible late Sunday into Sunday night. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s.
Cooler weather to follow next week, with highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with more scattered showers.