...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hazy, hot, and humid weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly clear. Mild and muggy. Low 68.

Thursday morning: Partly sunny. Mid 70s.

Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. A few thunderstorms possible. High 92.

Evening: Scattered storms possible. Low 80s.

Heat advisory

A heat advisory is in effect for Southern Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Madison, Southern Fulton, and Montgomery Counties from 11 am Thursday to 8 pm Thursday.

Hazy, hot, and very humid weather settles in and sticks around heading into the end of the week. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies. Warmer, with overnight lows only in the mid to upper 60s. Hazy, hot, and very humid tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and highs near 90. The heat index is expected to peak in the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. Drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon hours

The weather turns unsettled as we head into the end of the week and weekend. Widespread thunderstorms are expected on Friday as another cold front arrives. Highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny, very warm, and humid on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s. A few pop up storms are possible in the afternoon. Remaining very humid and very warm on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible late Sunday into Sunday night. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s. 

Cooler weather to follow next week, with highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with more scattered showers. 

