...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hazy, hot, and humid weather continues

  • Updated
  • 0

Tonight: Very muggy. Low 64.

Wednesday morning: Sunny. Mid 70s.

Wednesday afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 90.

Wednesday evening: Clear and very warm. Low 80s.

Temperatures

Hot and very humid weather continues in Central New York through the end of the week.

Very warm and mostly sunny this evening, with temperatures in the 80s. Very muggy tonight and clear, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Another hazy, hot, and humid day tomorrow, with sunny skies and highs near 90. The heat index climbs into the mid 90s again. Partly sunny on Thursday, with the outside chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.

A slow moving cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, but still humid, with highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler weather arrives early next week, with highs in the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

