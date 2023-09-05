Hazy, hot, and humid weather continues

Tonight: Very muggy. Low 64.
Wednesday morning: Sunny. Mid 70s.
Wednesday afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 90.
Wednesday evening: Clear and very warm. Low 80s.
Hot and very humid weather continues in Central New York through the end of the week.
Very warm and mostly sunny this evening, with temperatures in the 80s. Very muggy tonight and clear, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Another hazy, hot, and humid day tomorrow, with sunny skies and highs near 90. The heat index climbs into the mid 90s again. Partly sunny on Thursday, with the outside chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.
A slow moving cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, but still humid, with highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler weather arrives early next week, with highs in the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday.