Hazy, hot, and humid weather underway

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Muggy and mild. Low 66.
Thursday morning: Mostly sunny. Turning very warm. 70s.
Thursday afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. An isolated storm possible. High 92.
Thursday evening: Hazy and very humid. Mid 80s.
Mid summer heat looks to stick around over the next 24 hours, with slightly more comfortable weather heading into Boilermaker Weekend.
For this evening, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mild and muggy tonight, with overnight lows only in the mid 60s. Hazy, hot, and humid tomorrow, with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will approach the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and early evening.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday as a cold front moves through. Humid, with highs in the low 80s. Turning noticeably less hot this weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Boilermaker Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday. Warm and humid, with highs in the low 80s.