 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in the urban valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hazy, hot, and humid weather underway

  • 0

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Muggy and mild. Low 66.

Thursday morning: Mostly sunny. Turning very warm. 70s.

Thursday afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. An isolated storm possible. High 92.

Thursday evening: Hazy and very humid. Mid 80s.

Heat index

Mid summer heat looks to stick around over the next 24 hours, with slightly more comfortable weather heading into Boilermaker Weekend.

For this evening, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mild and muggy tonight, with overnight lows only in the mid 60s. Hazy, hot, and humid tomorrow, with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will approach the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday as a cold front moves through. Humid, with highs in the low 80s. Turning noticeably less hot this weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Boilermaker Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday. Warm and humid, with highs in the low 80s.

Recommended for you