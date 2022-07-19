Hazy, hot, and humid Wednesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 67.
Wednesday morning: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.
Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. Lower 90s.
Evening: Very warm and very humid. Mid 80s.
*A heat advisory is in effect for Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Fulton, Madison, and Montgomery Counties for Wednesday afternoon*
Hot weather settles in for the middle of the week. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Very warm and humid, with overnight lows only in the upper 60s. Hazy, hot, and humid on Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with highs in the low 90s. The humidity combined with the air temperature will make it feel more like upper 90s in the Mohawk Valley. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan on being outdoors.
A cold front arrives early Thursday morning bringing some scattered storms from the west, with a few storms possible in the day as well. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny, less humid, but still very warm on Friday. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible over the weekend, with highs in the upper 80 on Saturday. Cooler on Sunday, with highs near 80.
The real relief from the heat arrives early next week. Turning much less humid and much cooler, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday.