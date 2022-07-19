Hazy, hot, and humid Wednesday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Oneida
and central Madison Counties through 615 PM EDT...

At 546 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Peterboro, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Oneida, Paris, Morrisville, Stockbridge, Augusta, Waterville,
Oriskany Falls, Munnsville, Madison and Peterboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hazy, hot, and humid Wednesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 67.

Wednesday morning: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.

Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. Lower 90s.

Evening: Very warm and very humid. Mid 80s.

Heat index

*A heat advisory is in effect for Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Fulton, Madison, and Montgomery Counties for Wednesday afternoon*

Hot weather settles in for the middle of the week. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Very warm and humid, with overnight lows only in the upper 60s. Hazy, hot, and humid on Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with highs in the low 90s. The humidity combined with the air temperature will make it feel more like upper 90s in the Mohawk Valley. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan on being outdoors.

A cold front arrives early Thursday morning bringing some scattered storms from the west, with a few storms possible in the day as well. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny, less humid, but still very warm on Friday. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible over the weekend, with highs in the upper 80 on Saturday. Cooler on Sunday, with highs near 80.

The real relief from the heat arrives early next week. Turning much less humid and much cooler, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

