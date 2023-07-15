Hazy, very warm and humid!

Today: Hazy, very warm, and very humid. High 90.
Tonight: Increase in clouds with showers and storms developing. Muggy. Low 70.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High 81.
Hazy, hot and humid conditions return for the weekend.
A sunny and warm start to the day, with humid conditions. Highs near 90 with the heat index in the low 90s. The weather looks generally dry during the morning, afternoon, and early evening. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive tonight and continue into Sunday morning. More showers and thunderstorms arrive Sunday afternoon. Mostly cloudy and humid, with highs in the low 80s.
The chance of a shower or thunderstorm continues on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s. Turning less humid and cooler for Tuesday. Still the chance of a shower or storm, with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.