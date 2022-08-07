Heat advisory continues for today

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga
and Broome counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
located across lower elevations and urban areas during the
afternoon and early evening hours. Overnight lows remain
elevated in the upper 60s to mid-70s offering little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sunday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 70s.

Sunday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. Mid 80s.

Sunday Evening: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. Mid-Upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms in evening. Mid 80s.

Sounding like a broken record, almost the exact same weather scenario as yesterday. High heat along with extremely high humidity has warranted a heat advisory by the National Weather Service for today between 11AM and 8PM today. Same situation for rainfall today as well. Isolated showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, however these storms will be few and far between with a lot of the area not likely see a shower/storm at all. With this heat and humidity, make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and hydrated.

The heat continues into Monday as well, with another heat advisory in effect. A mostly dry start to the Monday before a trough ahead of a cold front sparks up a few scattered showers and storms in the evening. The long awaited cold front arrives in the morning hours of Tuesday pushing through throughout the afternoon, finally slightly breaking the humidity and heat. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday much more seasonable in the mid to upper 70s.

