Heat advisory continues for today

Sunday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 70s.
Sunday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. Mid 80s.
Sunday Evening: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. Mid-Upper 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms in evening. Mid 80s.
Sounding like a broken record, almost the exact same weather scenario as yesterday. High heat along with extremely high humidity has warranted a heat advisory by the National Weather Service for today between 11AM and 8PM today. Same situation for rainfall today as well. Isolated showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, however these storms will be few and far between with a lot of the area not likely see a shower/storm at all. With this heat and humidity, make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and hydrated.
The heat continues into Monday as well, with another heat advisory in effect. A mostly dry start to the Monday before a trough ahead of a cold front sparks up a few scattered showers and storms in the evening. The long awaited cold front arrives in the morning hours of Tuesday pushing through throughout the afternoon, finally slightly breaking the humidity and heat. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday much more seasonable in the mid to upper 70s.