Heat advisory in effect due to high temperatures, humidity

Monday Morning: Patchy fog lifting. Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.
Monday Afternoon: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. Lower 80s.
Monday Evening: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. Upper 80s.
Tuesday: Dry most of day. Numerous showers/storms PM. Mid 80s.
It's going to be a hot one today! A warm front is slowly moving northeast this morning, causing overnight temperatures to remain mild and morning temperatures to be fairly warm in the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs for the day will peak around the upper 80s in lower elevations, but we could scrape the 90 degree mark in some areas. Along with the heat comes the humidity. Due to high humidity today, heat index values (feels-like temperatures) will be in the mid 90s, so if you're working outside today, pack some cold water and try to stay well hydrated.
The bigger story for weather this week will be tomorrow. There's a chance for some morning showers to arrive in the western part of our area in the morning, however a cold front pushing through by the afternoon and evening will spark numerous showers and storms. The biggest concern from this possible squall line is gusty winds. Severe weather threat remains low but be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts tomorrow, in case of flash flooding or severe thunderstorm warnings.