Heat advisory in effect today

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up into the mid 90s expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Tompkins, and Madison Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monday Morning: Patchy fog lifting. Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.

Monday Afternoon: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. Lower 80s.

Monday Evening: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. Upper 80s.

Tuesday: Dry most of day. Numerous showers/storms PM. Mid 80s.

Heat Advisory

It's going to be a hot one today! A warm front is slowly moving northeast this morning, causing overnight temperatures to remain mild and morning temperatures to be fairly warm in the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs for the day will peak around the upper 80s in lower elevations, but we could scrape the 90 degree mark in some areas. Along with the heat comes the humidity. Due to high humidity today, heat index values (feels-like temperatures) will be in the mid 90s, so if you're working outside today, pack some cold water and try to stay well hydrated.

The bigger story for weather this week will be tomorrow. There's a chance for some morning showers to arrive in the western part of our area in the morning, however a cold front pushing through by the afternoon and evening will spark numerous showers and storms. The biggest concern from this possible squall line is gusty winds. Severe weather threat remains low but be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts tomorrow, in case of flash flooding or severe thunderstorm warnings.

