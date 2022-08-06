Heat Advisory in effect today

Saturday Morning: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 70s.
Saturday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. Mid 80s.
Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. Upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. Mid 80s.
Today will be hazy, hot and humid with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s in some parts of the area. Isolated storms are possible today due to the heat and humidity. Most, if not, all however will remain non-severe and localized. There is a heat advisory in effect for some parts of the area, mainly the Mohawk Valley, due to the "feels like" temperature likely to reach the low 90s. Remember to stay hydrated on days like today if spending plenty of time outdoors/without air conditioning. Patchy fog possible again tonight with temperatures only falling into the 60s.
Tomorrow is a similar story: hazy, hot and humid with isolated pop-up storms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. This continues again for Monday, before a cold front finally arrives later Monday and into Tuesday bringing scattered (much needed) showers and storms and a break in the heat and humidity.