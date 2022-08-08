Heat and humidity continues across the Mohawk Valley

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 95 to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga
and Broome counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
located across lower elevations and urban areas this afternoon
through early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Morning: Increasing clouds. Low 70s.

Afternoon: Scattered thunderstorms. High 86.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 71.

Tomorrow: Morning scattered thunderstorms. High 79. Low 59.

A heat advisory is in effect for Madison, Southern Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Southern Fulton, and Montgomery counties until 8 PM tonight.

The heat continues today with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and heat index values in the 90s. A mostly dry start before a trough ahead of a cold front sparks up a few scattered showers and storms in the evening.

The long awaited cold front arrives in the morning tomorrow pushing through the afternoon, finally breaking the humidity and heat. Afternoon temperatures on tomorrow much more seasonable in the mid to upper 70s. Much cooler for the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. A passing shower is possible on both days. Sunshine comes in for Friday and the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

