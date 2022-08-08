Heat and humidity continues across the Mohawk Valley

Morning: Increasing clouds. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Scattered thunderstorms. High 86.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 71.
Tomorrow: Morning scattered thunderstorms. High 79. Low 59.
A heat advisory is in effect for Madison, Southern Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Southern Fulton, and Montgomery counties until 8 PM tonight.
The heat continues today with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and heat index values in the 90s. A mostly dry start before a trough ahead of a cold front sparks up a few scattered showers and storms in the evening.
The long awaited cold front arrives in the morning tomorrow pushing through the afternoon, finally breaking the humidity and heat. Afternoon temperatures on tomorrow much more seasonable in the mid to upper 70s. Much cooler for the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. A passing shower is possible on both days. Sunshine comes in for Friday and the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s.