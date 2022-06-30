Heat and humidity return for Friday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 64.
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Low 70s
Tomorrow afternoon: Hot and humid. An isolated storm possible. High 90.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms possible. Upper 70s.
Hot weather briefly returns tomorrow before the holiday weekend.
The weather looks great for the fireworks tonight in Herkimer! Partly cloudy and not as cool tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Hazy, hot and humid on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs near 90. An isolated storm is possible in the late afternoon and early evening. A cold front brings widespread showers and thunderstorms to the region tomorrow night, with a few storms producing gusty wind.
A gloomy, wet start to Saturday, but the weather looks to quickly improve. Clouds give way to sunshine, with highs in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. Mostly sunny and breezy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Nice weather continues on Independence Day. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. The weather looks to cooperate for fireworks Monday night. Mostly clear and comforable, with temperatures near 70 by dusk.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 80. Scattered showers and storms possible again on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s.