Heat and humidity stick around

Tonight: Very warm, very humid. Scattered storms late. Low 73.
Thursday morning: Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 70s.
Afternoon: Scattered storms. High 85.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Low 70s.
A weak cold front brings a few thunderstorms to the region early tomorrow, but not much relief to follow.
The warmest night of the year so far is expected, with temperatures only dropping into the 70s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible late tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into tomorrow morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Partly sunny, less humid, but still very warm on Friday. Highs in the upper 80s. The weather is trending drier heading into the weekend. Partly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid on Saturday, with highs once again near 90. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.
The real relief from the heat arrives early next week. A cold front brings showers to the region Sunday night into early Monday. Decreasing clouds on Monday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Warm and partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s.