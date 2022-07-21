Heat and humidity sticks around

Tonight: Mostly clear. More comfortable. Low 65.
Friday Morning: Sunny. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 87.
Evening: Mostly clear. Upper 70s..
Slightly cooler and less humid weather settles in for Friday, but the heat comes back in force over the weekend. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is issued for Sunday due to high heat and thunderstorm potential late in the day.
Scattered showers come to an end this evening, with mostly clear skies tonight. Much more comfortable sleeping weather, but still warm, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. The weather looks beautiful on Friday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Turning hot again this weekend. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 90s. Very hot on Sunday, with temperatures once again in the 90s. The heat index is expected to climb into the upper 90s on Sunday afternoon. A strong cold front arrives Sunday evening and Sunday night, bringing widespread thunderstorms.
The real relief from the heat arrives Monday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the morning. Highs near 80. Partly sunny on Tuesday and pleasant, with highs near 80. Warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered storms return on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s.