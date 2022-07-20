 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat and humidity take over today

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.

Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. Lower 90s.

Tonight: Very warm and very humid. Low 73.

Tomorrow: A few showers and a thunderstorm. High 85. Low 65.

*A heat advisory is in effect for Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Fulton, Madison, and Montgomery Counties from 11AM to 8PM today*

Hot weather settles in for the middle of the week. Hazy, hot, and humid today. Mostly sunny, with highs in the low 90s. The humidity combined with the air temperature will make it feel more like upper 90s in the Mohawk Valley. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan on being outdoors.

A cold front arrives early tomorrow morning bringing some scattered storms from the west, with a few storms possible in the day as well. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny, less humid, but still very warm on Friday. Highs in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy on Saturday, but still warm with highs in the upper 80s. Cooler on Sunday, with highs near 80 and a chance for a few showers and storms.

The real relief from the heat arrives early next week. Turning much less humid and much cooler, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

